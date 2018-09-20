Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Stake Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 6,427.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,064,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 124.3% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 948,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after buying an additional 525,825 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4,817.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 521,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after buying an additional 511,122 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 312.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 618,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after buying an additional 468,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 435,879 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $918.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

