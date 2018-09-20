Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Holdings Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Ladder Capital worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 10.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 26.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 66.13 and a quick ratio of 66.13.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $83.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.59%.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “$16.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

