L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $10.05 Per Share

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of L3 Technologies in a report issued on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3 Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLL. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.08.

Shares of NYSE LLL opened at $214.98 on Thursday. L3 Technologies has a 1-year low of $180.24 and a 1-year high of $218.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in L3 Technologies by 110.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

