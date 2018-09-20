L Brands (LB) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

L Brands (NYSE:LB) has been assigned a $28.00 price target by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on L Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 821.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,707,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,861,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,414 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 235.5% in the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,523,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 499.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,394,000 after purchasing an additional 946,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 440,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.