L Brands (LB) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

L Brands (NYSE:LB) has been assigned a $28.00 price target by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on L Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.
Shares of LB stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 821.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,707,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,861,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,414 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 235.5% in the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,523,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 499.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,394,000 after purchasing an additional 946,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 440,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
