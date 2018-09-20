Kroger Co (KR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Kroger reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Kroger stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.18. 9,022,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,632,091. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kroger has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $734,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,314 shares of company stock worth $1,218,736. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,471,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kroger by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Kroger by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,828 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Kroger by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 251,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

