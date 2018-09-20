Kraton Corp (KRA) Stake Lowered by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,183 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 69,301 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Kraton by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraton by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRA opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $538.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRA shares. Loop Capital set a $76.00 price objective on Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kraton from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Kraton news, CFO Stephen E. Tremblay sold 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $454,113.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

