Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Philips’ expanding portfolio is driving share price momentum, which has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company continues to benefit from growing Diagnosis & Treatment business. Moreover, the company’s acquisition in the Image Guided Therapy segment helped it to become a dominant player in the market. Further, the acquisition of Remote Diagnostic Technologies (RDT) expands Philips’ Therapeutic Care business and strengthens its dominant position in the resuscitation and emergency care market, which is currently worth almost €1.4 billion. Moreover, long-term strategic partnerships across the United States, Europe and Africa are expected to drive growth. However, higher restructuring and acquisition-related costs are major headwinds.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHG. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.15. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $46.09.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

