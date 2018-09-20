Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Stake Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $79.52 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $389,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 27,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $2,202,885.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,459.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,431. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

