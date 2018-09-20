Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB) Receives €78.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €78.59 ($91.38).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKB shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Warburg Research set a €79.70 ($92.67) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. equinet set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

ETR SKB opened at €54.70 ($63.60) on Monday. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €54.65 ($63.55) and a 1-year high of €74.25 ($86.34).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

