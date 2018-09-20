KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th.

KMG Chemicals has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KMG Chemicals to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Get KMG Chemicals alerts:

Shares of KMG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.12. 120,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KMG Chemicals has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.33.

KMG has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KMG Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KMG Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.