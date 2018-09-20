KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th.
KMG Chemicals has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KMG Chemicals to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.
Shares of KMG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.12. 120,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KMG Chemicals has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.33.
About KMG Chemicals
KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.
