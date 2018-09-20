KLX (KLXI) Shares Gap Down to $62.55

KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.55, but opened at $62.55. KLX shares last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 125898 shares traded.

KLXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 6.67.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. KLX had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. equities analysts predict that KLX Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXI. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of KLX by 2,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of KLX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLXI)

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

