KLX (KLXI) Shares Gap Down to $62.55

KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.55, but opened at $62.55. KLX shares last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 125898 shares traded.
KLXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.
The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 6.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXI. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of KLX by 2,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of KLX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLX Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLXI)
KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.
