KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $102.45 on Thursday. KLA-Tencor has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $151,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $179,119.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 87.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth about $5,879,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.