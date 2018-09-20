Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $17.57. Kirkland Lake Gold shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 2899889 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 18.54%. equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KL. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.4% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

