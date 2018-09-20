Kin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $43.95 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and Stellarport.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00270498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00150881 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.06146257 BTC.

About Kin

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, IDEX, Stellarport, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Allbit, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

