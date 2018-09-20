Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,850 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 27.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the second quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Kimco Realty by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 77,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 9.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $90,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $871,803.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

