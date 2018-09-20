Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,906,850 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the August 15th total of 1,140,421 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,426,127 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

