Keyera Corp (KEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 15th

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st.

Keyera stock opened at C$35.20 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$31.20 and a 1 year high of C$39.44.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.15. Keyera had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$972.50 million.

In related news, insider Michael Andrew Freeman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total value of C$119,136.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, GMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.20.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

