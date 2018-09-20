Key Energy Services Inc (KEG) Position Raised by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Key Energy Services were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Key Energy Services news, SVP Scott P. Miller sold 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $111,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KEG opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.99. Key Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $144.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. equities analysts expect that Key Energy Services Inc will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Key Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Key Energy Services Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

