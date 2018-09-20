Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Shares Up 6.1%

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.14. 645,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,139,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KERX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $368.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). research analysts predict that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KERX)

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

