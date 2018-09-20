Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (CPH) (HM-B) a SEK 155 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 155 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (CPH) (STO:HM-B) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HM-B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 112 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (CPH) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 110 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (CPH) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 120 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (CPH) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 110 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (CPH) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (CPH) in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of SEK 123.

Shares of STO HM-B opened at SEK 141.88 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

