Kemper (KMPR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.13. Kemper has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.27 million. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $41,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,709.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Thomas Jr. Evans sold 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kemper by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kemper by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kemper by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

