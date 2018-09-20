Kaman Co. (KAMN) Position Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,972 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kaman were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

NYSE:KAMN opened at $66.11 on Thursday. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Kaman had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $468.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.