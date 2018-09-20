K-Bro Linen Inc (KBL) Insider Ronald James Graham Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) insider Ronald James Graham sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.73, for a total transaction of C$71,687.00.

Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.70. 2,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,108. K-Bro Linen Inc has a 12 month low of C$33.04 and a 12 month high of C$43.04.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of C$60.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.00 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. It provides laundry and linen services for sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns and drapes, and other linen.

