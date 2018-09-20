Judges Scientific (JDG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

LON:JDG opened at GBX 2,774.75 ($36.14) on Tuesday. Judges Scientific has a 52 week low of GBX 1,447.50 ($18.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,420 ($31.52).

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Charles Holroyd purchased 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($32.30) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.80 ($26,037.25).

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers metal components and casings, fabrication, and bespoke engineering solutions; engineering teaching instruments for universities and technical colleges; and motor control systems, micro-tensile stages, cooling stages, digital imaging for electron microscopes, and beam blanking equipment to OEM customers or directly to end users, such as universities.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.