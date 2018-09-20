JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for SAP (SAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. ValuEngine cut SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SAP in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $122.74. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. SAP had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $149,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 35.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

