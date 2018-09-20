JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Halliburton (HAL) a $60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. B. Riley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.96.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,674.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,957,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Halliburton by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Halliburton by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 41,929 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,890,697 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $130,255,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.