JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for RTL Group S.A. (EPA) (RTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) (EBR:RTL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. equinet set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.18 ($82.77).

EBR RTL opened at €69.20 ($80.47) on Monday. RTL Group S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

