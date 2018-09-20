Joshua D. Ellis Sells 716 Shares of Control4 Corp (CTRL) Stock

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) General Counsel Joshua D. Ellis sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $26,620.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Control4 stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.66 million, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.10. Control4 Corp has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Get Control4 alerts:

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Control4’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CTRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Control4 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Control4 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.