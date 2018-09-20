Jonathon James Leslie Kennedy Acquires 67,000 Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (GVC) Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Jonathon James Leslie Kennedy acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$51,590.00.

Shares of TSE GVC traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.76. 332,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,605. Glacier Media Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$0.90.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

