Jonathon James Leslie Kennedy Acquires 67,000 Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (GVC) Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Jonathon James Leslie Kennedy acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$51,590.00.
Shares of TSE GVC traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.76. 332,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,605. Glacier Media Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$0.90.
About Glacier Media
