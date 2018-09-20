Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.