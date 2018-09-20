Joe E. Kiani Sells 200,555 Shares of Masimo Co. (MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200,555 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $24,652,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Masimo stock opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,154,000 after purchasing an additional 53,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 6,605.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,821,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Masimo by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,381,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,542,000 after purchasing an additional 697,920 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 940,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Masimo by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 799,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
