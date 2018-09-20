Joe E. Kiani Sells 200,555 Shares of Masimo Co. (MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200,555 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $24,652,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,154,000 after purchasing an additional 53,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 6,605.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,821,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Masimo by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,381,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,542,000 after purchasing an additional 697,920 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 940,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Masimo by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 799,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

