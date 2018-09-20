JD.Com (JD) Shares Down 0.6%

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 624,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 22,815,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,692.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth $102,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth $160,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

