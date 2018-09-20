Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Bunge Ltd (BG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,076,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bunge by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 502,598 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Bunge by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,224,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77,556 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 894,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bunge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.