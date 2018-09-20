Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $162,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 45.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR opened at $59.42 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

