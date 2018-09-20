Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,857,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,349,000 after acquiring an additional 583,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,792,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,292 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,664,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,860 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,231,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,915,000 after acquiring an additional 711,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $13.18.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.02%. equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBD. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Santander raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

