Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Unilever N.V. (UL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 45.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of UL opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.80. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.75%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

