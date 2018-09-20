Janus Henderson Group (JHG) vs. PJT Partners (PJT) Critical Comparison

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: PJT) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 37.79% 11.43% 7.71% PJT Partners -4.11% 24.71% 12.78%

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PJT Partners pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Janus Henderson Group and PJT Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 2 6 0 0 1.75 PJT Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus price target of $33.91, suggesting a potential upside of 20.92%. PJT Partners has a consensus price target of $57.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than PJT Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of PJT Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of PJT Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PJT Partners has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and PJT Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.18 billion 2.57 $655.50 million $2.48 11.31 PJT Partners $499.28 million 2.16 -$28.32 million $1.54 34.10

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than PJT Partners. Janus Henderson Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PJT Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats PJT Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

