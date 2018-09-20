Jane Street Group LLC Sells 22,817 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 951.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 79,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 101,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,013,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after buying an additional 92,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0554 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th.

