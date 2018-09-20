Jane Street Group LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,676 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNQI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $3,752,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $3,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $795,000.

PNQI opened at $133.74 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

