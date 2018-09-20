James Cropper (CRPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.14) target price on the stock.

James Cropper stock opened at GBX 1,266.50 ($16.50) on Wednesday. James Cropper has a 52-week low of GBX 1,290 ($16.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,975 ($25.73).

In related news, insider James Sharp acquired 1,600 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.72) per share, with a total value of £24,224 ($31,553.99). Also, insider Mark A. J. Cropper acquired 500 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,605 ($20.91) per share, with a total value of £8,025 ($10,453.30).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells specialist papers and advanced materials. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialist papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

