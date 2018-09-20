J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $66,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF stock opened at $146.23 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $159.05. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $761,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,487.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segment: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment engages soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products and baked goods.

