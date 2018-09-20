J Alexanders (JAX) & Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Financial Review

J Alexanders (NASDAQ: FRSH) and Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares J Alexanders and Papa Murphy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Alexanders 3.43% 7.50% 5.14% Papa Murphy’s 11.82% 9.61% 3.69%

70.8% of J Alexanders shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of J Alexanders shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for J Alexanders and Papa Murphy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Alexanders 0 0 0 0 N/A Papa Murphy’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

J Alexanders has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa Murphy’s has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J Alexanders and Papa Murphy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J Alexanders $233.26 million 0.82 $7.33 million $0.53 24.43 Papa Murphy’s $118.66 million 0.73 -$10,000.00 $0.15 34.07

J Alexanders has higher revenue and earnings than Papa Murphy’s. J Alexanders is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa Murphy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

J Alexanders beats Papa Murphy’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River). The company's restaurants offer American menu. As of March 14, 2018, it operated 44 restaurants in 15 states. J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

