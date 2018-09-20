Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

ITRN opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $780.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.92 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 32.97%. analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

