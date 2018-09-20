ITT Inc (ITT) Stake Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.13% of ITT worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. ITT Inc has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

