Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.60

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 6300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

ITRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 price objective on Iterum Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,414,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

