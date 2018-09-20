Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Shares Bought by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,028 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,164,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,872 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,264,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,641,000 after purchasing an additional 254,106 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,337,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $50,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITUB. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. equities analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.39%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

