IsoRay (ISR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,508,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 686,235 shares.The stock last traded at $0.56 and had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

About IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.