iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Holdings Lifted by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3,587.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,971 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $169.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

