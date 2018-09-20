iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $15,124,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,851.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 155,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 147,847 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 357,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 124,614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 532,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100,926 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $7,138,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $79.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.