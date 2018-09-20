iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 927.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

JKF opened at $109.08 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $112.57.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

